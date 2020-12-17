LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that he and his wife were quarantining at home after their daughter, Maya, tested positive for COVID-19.
“My daughter Maya turned 9 this weekend, wasn’t feeling very well,” he said. “And after she came down with a fever, we had her tested for COVID-19 and her results came back positive.”
Garcetti said that his daughter was doing fine with mild symptoms and that both he and his wife have tested negative.
“But as we monitor Maya’s symptoms and take care of her, my family is going through what so many families across this city and this nation and around the world are experiencing,” he said.
Garcetti said his daughter would isolate for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms, and he and his wife would be quarantining in accordance with public health guidelines.