LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Counterfeit Viagra, shoes, accessories and headphones worth an estimated $32 million were among the items seized from three shipments from China at the LA/Long Beach Seaport.
Three containerized cargo shipments from China contained more than 1 million erectile dysfunction pills, footwear, belts, purses and headphones in violation of registered and recorded trademarks, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. If the merchandise had been genuine, they would have had an estimated retail value of $32,161,194.
The seizure announced Thursday was an operation in coordination with the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division and Customs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Authorities say counterfeit goods can pose a significant health and safety concern, threaten American jobs, and fund criminal activity.
“Counterfeiters are focused on making a profit; they are not focused on consumer safety,” Donald R. Kusser, CBP Port Director of the LA/Long Beach Seaport, said in a statement. “Buying counterfeit goods can expose you and your family to health and safety risks while the proceeds support criminal enterprises.”
The CBP says it has seized 26,503 shipments containing counterfeit goods worth nearly $1.3 billion this year.