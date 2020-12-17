Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A construction worker has died in an accident in the retail district in the 298-acre development in Inglewood that includes SoFi Stadium.
The accident happened Wednesday morning at the construction site.
The worker was a man in his 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. He was not immediately identified.
Wednesday’s death is the third this year of a worker at the construction site.
CalOSHA told the Los Angeles Times the worker was “crushed in an accident involving a crane.” The agency is expected to be back at the construction site Thursday to resume its investigation into the accident.
