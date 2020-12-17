LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be postponed into the fall, officials announced Thursday.
The annual event typically takes place in the spring, and had been scheduled for April 16-18, 2021. But Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, said the current status of the coronavirus pandemic made it doubtful the race could go on as intended.
The 2021 Acura Grand Prix will now take place Sept. 24-36, and will be the season finale of the 2021 NTT Indycar Series season. It will be the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in September since the event’s inaugural Formula 5000 race on Sept. 28, 1975.
“We want all of our attendees to fully experience all of the joy and excitement of the event in a safe and welcoming environment and we believe that this move to a fall date will afford us that opportunity,” Michaelian said in a statement.
Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said they will continue to monitor the rate of COVID-19 in the county and work to keep their schedule flexible.