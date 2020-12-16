PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl, which has been played every year since 1916, will not skip 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic, according to the College Football Playoff.

With COVID-19 surging and gatherings banned in Los Angeles County, there were concerns that the College Football Playoff might reconsider the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as one of its semifinals, especially after the stadium announced Monday that no fans or family would be allowed in the stands.

“While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl Game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing with the 100-year plus tradition of The Grandaddy of Them All,” David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, said in a statement.

The Tournament of Roses requested special permission for a limited number of spectators at the game, but the request was denied.

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff made it clear they plan to proceed with the New Year’s Day bowl game in Pasadena with this statement:

‘At this moment, the College Football Playoff looks forward to playing one of the two semi-final playoff games at the Rose Bowl, as scheduled. As we move forward with our planning, we continue to hope that the Rose Bowl’s appeal to government officials to allow the families of student-athletes to attend will be permitted, just as student-athlete families will be welcomed at the Sugar Bowl, the other New Years’ Six games and the championship game in Miami.”

The 2021 CFP Semifinal the Rose Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The big event that usually precedes the Rose Bowl, the Tournament of Roses Parade, was cancelled in July.