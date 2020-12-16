CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was shot and critically injured in Baldwin Hills outside a Target.

The incident happened at 3535 South La Cienega Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department officials described it as an apparent robbery attempt.

The victims were sitting in a white Mazda when shots were fired, hitting the passenger only, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

No suspect descriptions were immediately provided.

