HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Deputies are continuing to search for a 64-year-old Hacienda Heights man who went missing in September.
Manuel Calderon was last seen at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 8 near the 15000 block of La Subida Drive, a block from Turnbull Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Calderon is described as Hispanic, 5’7″ and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and short black-gray hair, the sheriff’s department said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890- 5500. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).
