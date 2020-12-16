(CBSLA)- Heading into Week 15, the Rams are well-positioned to make their return to the postseason after missing out last year. At 9-4, they lead the NFC West and are currently the three seed in the NFC. The team can make a playoff berth official this weekend by accomplishing one, seemingly simple task: beating the New York Jets.

Playoff scenarios for Week 15: pic.twitter.com/gN9TEfAfLj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2020

They could also tie New York and still get in but, that’s not what anyone wants. The Jets enter the game 0-13 having scored just three points against the Seattle Seahawks in a 40-3 drubbing last weekend. Los Angeles enters the game with an extra few days of rest thanks to playing last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. The Rams are 17-point favorites entering the game and are given a 91 percent win probability in the game by FiveThirtyEight. Crazier things have happened, but the Rams hold their playoff berth in their own hands this weekend.

The NFC West division, however, is likely to come down to next week when the Rams make the trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Whether the Seahawks win or lose this week against the Washington Football Team, the Rams would have to beat them to deliver the knock out blow. If both teams win this week and Seattle wins the Week 16 matchup, the Rams would then need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 and hope Seattle loses to San Francisco that week. Sean McVay’s group won the first meeting between the two 23-16 last month.

Now, the final question that some may be asking is can the Rams get the top seed. The answer is yes. The Rams would need to win each of their next three games while hoping that both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints lose two. The Packers have games remaining against Carolina (4-9), Tennessee (9-4) and Chicago (6-7). The Saints have games left against Kansas City (12-1), Minnesota (6-7) and Carolina (4-9).

First on the docket is Sunday’s game against the Jets, set for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff at So-Fi Stadium.