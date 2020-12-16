LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will each play a few minutes in Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

The two NBA champs are expected to play a few minutes each in the first half of the game, after sitting out the first two preseason games.

“We just want to pick up back where we left off in the bubble, but also…with the new guys,” James said to reporters. “Whatever it takes for our ball club to win. You know, I’m a bring my game, you know what my game provides for this ball club. And I’m a produce that every night.”

The Lakers won their first two preseason games against the Clippers even though they were without James and Davis. But the two stars cheered on their new teammates, especially 20-year-old small forward, Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 33 points in Friday’s game.

Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words https://t.co/KOYtlFxNVV — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2020

“I just want to see them go out and try to get a rhythm, get comfortable with some of their new teammates and try to get their legs under them a little bit,” Coach Frank Vogel said. “We’ve been trying to intentionally every day monitor the amount of work we put on those guys after the shortest off-season in history and that will be no different with these next two preseason games,” Vogel said.

Wednesday night’s game tips off at 6 p.m.