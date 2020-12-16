Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for an autistic man who may have run away scared after a fire scorched his family’s home in Reseda early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out before 3:20 a.m. in the 19100 block of West Vanowen Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews rushed to find a one-story home engulfed in flames.
It took about 30 minutes to bring the flames under control.
There were no injuries. However, a family of four resides in the home. According to the fire department, a 35-year-old autistic man who lives there is missing. A fire department official said its believed he may have gotten scared and ran away.
He was last seen in the area of Vanowen Street and Vanalden Avenue.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.