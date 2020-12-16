Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Winnetka Wednesday morning.
The woman was hit and killed at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Lurline Avenue sometime before 5:06 a.m., Los Angeles police report.
She died at the scene, police said. She is believed to be in her mid-40s. Her name was not released.
The circumstances of the collision were unclear. There was no description of the vehicle or its driver.
LAPD investigators will canvas the area for any surveillance cameras which may have captured footage of the wreck or the fleeing suspect.