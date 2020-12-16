Rams Can Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Hapless Jets This WeekendThe Rams road back to the playoffs is simple. Beat the winless Jets this week and you're in. The division or a potential one seed? Things are a little more complicated.

Rose Bowl Will Be Played On New Year's Day With No Fans, Family In StandsThere were concerns that the College Football Playoff might reconsider the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as one of its semifinals, especially after the stadium announced Monday that no fans or family would be allowed in the stands.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis To Make Preseason Debut Against Phoenix SunsThe two NBA champs are expected to play a few minutes each in the first half of the game, after sitting out the first two preseason games.