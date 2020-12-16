RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A big dog who got stuck in a small window needed a helping hand to get free Wednesday.
The unnamed dog apparently became stuck in a barred bathroom window at a smog check business in Riverside County Wednesday.
Two animal control officers from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services were called out to help the dog, who seemed to have lost his paw-hold after getting its front legs over the ledge of the high window. The dog was left stuck after getting his left rear leg through the window opening, but on the other side of the window grille.
We helped this dog earlier this morning. He was stuck in a window frame and Commander Chris Mayer (right) responded to the call en route to the shelter; he worked with Sgt. Kyle Stephens to safely get the dog down. Our veterinary staff is caring for him. @RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/e30GwEsHxm
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) December 16, 2020
It’s not clear how the dog ended up in the bathroom, or how it reached the window. But dog was apparently injured in its struggle to get through the window, leaving blood spatters on the yellow wall beneath it.
The dog is now in the care of Riverside County Animal Services, according to spokesman John Welsh.