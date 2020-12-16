COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines underway in Orange County, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts Wednesday announced plans to resume Broadway shows next fall.
The venue said it was planning an Oct. 26, 2021 premiere for “Mean Girls,” followed in 2022 by premieres of “Tootsie,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Hadestown,” as well as new productions of “My Fair Lady,” “The Band’s Visit” and Wicked.”
🎭We can’t thank our patrons and subscribers enough for your continued support and understanding. We are so grateful to have you as a member of our family. Broadway is coming back, and we know it’ll be worth the wait!#WorthTheWait #SCFTABroadway
— Segerstrom Center (@SegerstromArts) December 16, 2020
“I am thrilled to be able to confirm that our beloved Broadway shows will return with this spectacular lineup,” Segerstrom Center President Casey Reitz said. “Show producers and our presenting colleagues across the country feel strongly the promise of effective COVID-19 vaccines will make it safe for companies to tour safely and audiences to return to theaters to enjoy their favorite shows once again.”
Officials said they were also planning to take additional safety measures to reassure customers including enhanced air ventilation and circulation filtering systems, hands-free restroom fixtures and hand-sanitizer dispensers throughout the space.
