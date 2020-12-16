SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – California topped its highest daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week, officials announced Wednesday.
The massive one-day jump saw 53,711 new cases and 293 deaths Tuesday, according to officials. It breaks a record that was set just three days ago.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported 131 new coronavirus-related deaths, by far the highest daily number of fatalities reported by the county at any point during the pandemic.
The county also reported another 21,411 new cases, including roughly 7,000 cases resulting from a reporting backlog.
A total of 4,656 people are hospitalized countywide, an increase of about 200 since Tuesday.
According to L.A. County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly, hospitals are “under seige” with 916 beds currently available, 102 of which are ICU beds.
Officials now estimate one of every 80 residents who aren’t hospitalized or quarantined are infected with COVID-19 and capable of infecting others.