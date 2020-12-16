LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire burned three acres along the west side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.
Fire was first reported in two spots in the grass along the Getty Center offramp at about 12:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Sparks apparently ignited heavier brush on the west side of the freeway.
Both sides of the freeway remained open to traffic, but the Getty Center offramp and the both sides of Sepulveda Boulevard were shut down.
The brush fire was declared a major emergency brush fire incident just before 1 p.m. The fire was just three acres, but 146 firefighters responded to battle the flames, which burned in heavy brush, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Hand crews from LA County Fire were requested to help cut the fire line.
The forward progress of the fire was stopped by 1:15 p.m., Stewart said. However, mop up fire could keep traffic through the area slow into the evening commute.
No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.