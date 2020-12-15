LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From farm to table, Worldwide Produce prides itself on quality and service and is looking to fill 50 positions.
“You’re not just a number, you’re actually part of the company,” Silvia Macias, human resources manager, said. “You become a friend, a family, and you’ll love working here.”
Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the local distributor delivers a wide variety of products ranging from fresh produce and flowers to dry good and dairy across the Southland.
“We have about 50 positions available,” Macias said. “We’re looking for the individual that’s able to pick up the pace and go with the flow.
“We want them to be open-minded, be happy,” she continued. We just want people who want to work, who have a passion for working.”
Those interested in applying can find open roles and submit an application online.