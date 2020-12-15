LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC has canceled or postponed its next three men’s basketball games due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the university announced Tuesday.
The college has canceled the nonconference home games scheduled for Wednesday against San Francisco and on Dec. 23 against Texas Southern at USC’s Galen Center.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference game at Oregon State has been postponed.
The conference will work with the USC and Oregon State programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule that game.
The confirmed COVID-19 case was announced Sunday, prompting the postponement of that night’s game against Stanford at the Galen Center.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)