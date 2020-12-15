SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – A day after President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was formalized, President Donald Trump tweeted about widespread voter fraud.
Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020
Monday evening, California cast their 55 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 votes needed to win.
But President Trump said there has never been anything like the voter fraud he believes happened during the election. Twitter put a warning on his tweet saying the claim is disputed.
On Monday, it was announced Attorney General William Barr would step down before Christmas. Barr said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
January 20 can’t come fast enough.