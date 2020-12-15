By Norm Elrod

(CBS Detroit) — The possibility of a second stimulus package seemed promising early last week. A proposed $908 billion plan had some bipartisan support and an avenue to becoming law. Details remained elusive, but optimism was growing. By the end of the week, Congressional disfunction was once again on full display, with hope fading.

At least they were able to keep the government open for another week.

The two key sticking points on the coronavirus relief package were aid for state and local governments and business liability protections. Aid for states and localities is supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans. The coronavirus liability shield is supported by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.

But bipartisan, bicameral negotiations to resolve differences, or at least reach a workable deal, didn’t have the support of Senate leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believed a deal acceptable to Republicans could not be reached. Lawmakers remained open to continuing talks.

However, this week, with time running short before the holiday break, and many major economic stimulus programs set to expire, lawmakers have unveiled two more bills. These bills separate the initiatives with wide support from the two problem provisions.

A $748 billion package combines unemployment benefits and aid for small businesses, among other programs supported across party lines. Specifically, that would mean four more months of an additional $300 per week of unemployment payments, along with four more months of standard unemployment benefits and payments to those who don’t qualify for standard unemployment benefits. Small businesses would also receive $300 billion in aid. Another $25 billion would be set aside for rental assistance, with the current eviction moratorium extended through January of 2021.

“We need to get help to the people that need it most as quickly as possible,” said Utah Senator Mitt Romney on CBS This Morning on Tuesday. “We better have it by the holiday, because the day after Christmas you have millions of people who will lose unemployment benefits, so we need to act.”

A separate $160 billion bill lumps together aid for state and local governments and business liability protections, which have been holding up relief efforts. It could be jettisoned from the final deal if it doesn’t end up with enough support.

Stimulus checks are not part of either deal, though some support for another round of payments exists on both sides of aisle.

In a promising sign, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to a Tuesday afternoon meeting at her office. The goal is to come to some kind of agreement on the relief package. The simple fact that the meeting is even happening suggests a willingness to compromise.

McConnell, who an aide confirmed will be in attendance, now seems willing to forego liability protections and work on the first bill, if Democrats will do the same with state and local aid. As he stated earlier in the day, “we ought to agree on what we can agree on.”

The first stimulus package passed back in March, when the federal government came to the economy’s rescue with the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. The aid included increased unemployment benefits, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC) among other programs. The $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits added on top of state benefits ended in July. The PUA payments, to freelance workers who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment insurance, run out near the end of the year. So do the PEUC payments, which adds 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their state benefits, which tend to last between 20 and 26 weeks. All three programs have helped recipients pay for basic needs, shelter among them.

Eviction protections put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various states are set to expire at the end of the year as well. The CDC order shields those making under $99,000 per year from eviction through the end of 2020, if the pandemic has caused them to lose income. Some cities and states instituted their own assistance and protection programs, which are also running out.

State unemployment benefits, even those extended by PEUC, have already ended for many who lost jobs early in the economic crisis. That process continues as more people use up their benefits. In November, those unemployed long-term (at least 27 weeks) rose by 385,000 to 3.9 million. The long-term unemployed now account for 36.9 percent of all unemployed.