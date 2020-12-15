CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Sharon Osbourne, The Talk

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sharon Osbourne says she has tested positive for COVID-19, the second co-host of “The Talk” to contract the virus.

Osbourne, 68, tweeted Monday night that she was briefly hospitalized, but is now recuperating away from her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who remains negative for the virus.

She made her most recent appearance on “the Talk” last week from her home, just hours after co-host Carrie Ann Inaba posted a video online announcing she had contracted COVID-19.

“The Talk” is currently on a scheduled hiatus.

