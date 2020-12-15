LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sharon Osbourne says she has tested positive for COVID-19, the second co-host of “The Talk” to contract the virus.
Osbourne, 68, tweeted Monday night that she was briefly hospitalized, but is now recuperating away from her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who remains negative for the virus.
I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.
— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020
She made her most recent appearance on “the Talk” last week from her home, just hours after co-host Carrie Ann Inaba posted a video online announcing she had contracted COVID-19.
“The Talk” is currently on a scheduled hiatus.