SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Three young girls injured in a violent car accident that killed their parents returned home from the hospital Tuesday — surprised with dolls, games and toys.

“It’s just so tragic that this had to happen,” Dayana Saldana, one of the girls’ aunt, said. “I’d rather not be in this situation, have my sister-in-law and my brother here, but at least my girls are OK.

“And I gotta be strong for them,” she continued. :We all gotta be strong for them. Their aunts, they’re here. I got a lot of support and, I mean, that makes me happy, but it still hurts.”

And help for the family has flooded in from far and wide with donations to two separate GoFundMe accounts climbing to nearly $430,000.

The family also received a surprise visit from the Santa Ana Police Department with officers coming to the family’s mobile home with bikes, a giant stuffed teddy bear and other presents for the 1- 3- and 5-year-old girls as well as checks from police management and the officers association.

“We want just to express that we see them, that we care for them and that we love them,” Chief David Valentin said. “They’re part of our community, and it’s not just about a few toys today, it’s what we can do for them for the foreseeable future as well.”

The suspect, 22-year-old Grace Coleman from Newport Beach, is facing charges of murder, hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

Extended family will be caring for the three young sisters. Burial for their parents will be in Mexico.