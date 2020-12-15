OXNARD (CBSLA) – A woman accused of selling heroin and methamphetamine to residents of Oxnard was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday when her home was raided by law enforcement.
Detectives said they issued a search warrant for the home of Tyryn Champagne, 26, and found drugs, cash, a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol on a table in the residence, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the living room closet.
Detectives with the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations completed the narcotics investigation.
Champagne was charged with possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of Xanax, and several firearms violations, all felonies. She was booked into Ventura County Jail with a bail request of $350,000.