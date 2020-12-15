SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man was charged with a hate crime Tuesday after allegedly attacking a victim with a metal pole at Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Anthony Christopher Reyes, 37, is also accused of vandalizing a pop-up tent at the hospital at 1301 N. Rose Drive on Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.
Reyes pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and a hate crime, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of vandalism and resisting arrest and faces a sentencing enhancement for a hate crime.
Reyes, who is being held on $50,000 bail, was ordered to return to court on December 29 for a pretrial hearing.
Further details of the incident were not immediately available. Police and prosecutors did not immediately respond to messages.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)