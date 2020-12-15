LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A traffic stop reportedly led Long Beach police to a thousands of pounds of fireworks and a cache of illegal firearms in South Los Angeles.
More than 5,000 pounds of fireworks were seized Friday, along with several illegal firearms after a search warrant was served at a home in the Florence-Firestone area of Los Angeles.
Today, LBPD detectives located and seized over 5000 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as illegal firearms while serving a search warrant. 🚓 All fireworks are illegal in Long Beach and we will continue to work year-round on enforcement. 💥 #LBPDSafety #CelebrateSafelyLB pic.twitter.com/thV3C89WBf
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 12, 2020
The search warrant and seizure stemmed from a traffic stop near the 1200 block of East 91st Street, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported. Erik Ramos, 30, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and dangerous fireworks, but Ramos was released later that night after posting $10,000 bail.
His arrest led investigators to the home, where the fireworks were seized, along with more than half a dozen guns.
All fireworks are illegal in Long Beach.