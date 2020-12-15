LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles will deploy its five mobile coronavirus testing teams to locations in predominantly Black and Latino communities in the East San Fernando Valley and South Los Angeles where COVID-19 infections nearly doubled in early December.

The teams will be in the areas starting Tuesday and stay there through the end of the week.

The city’s mobile testing program, which launched in April, can test more than 1,000 people per day, with or without an appointment.

The East Valley accounted for 26% of all new cases citywide for the week ending December 4, and South L.A. comprised 19%, officials said. The numbers exceed the areas’ share of the general population.

Teams will be deployed to the following locations:

East Valley

Dec. 15-19: El Nido Family Services (parking lot), 11243 Glenoaks Blvd., Pacoima, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 15-19: Home Depot (sidewalk), 8250 Balboa Pl., Van Nuys, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South L.A.

Dec. 15-16: Central Ave. and 59th St. (sidewalk), 5867 S. Central Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 15-17, 19: 43rd St. and Flower St. (sidewalk), 400 W. 43rd St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 15-17, 19: Baskin Robbins (parking lot), 1950 W. Slauson Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 18-19: Nickerson Gardens Housing (parking lot), 11251 Compton Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional neighborhoods

Dec. 17: YMCA San Pedro (parking lot), 301 S. Bandini St., San Pedro, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Angelenos must remain vigilant in the face of this surge. Part of that is knowing their COVID-19 status, and our mobile testing teams ensure that Black and Latino communities can get tested and access this vital tool of public health,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“A vaccine offers us hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight, but we can’t ignore the realities of the current surge or the inequities laid bare by this virus — we have to keep our guard up to save lives and protect our loved ones right now.”

City Council President Nury Martinez said the communities “are home to essential-worker Angelenos who do not have the luxury to work from home, where they often live in close quarters with families in dense neighborhoods. They are especially vulnerable to the cruel impacts of this pandemic. It is critical that we support their ability to stay safe and utilize our mobile testing units.”

To find more information or make an appointment, visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

