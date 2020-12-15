Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire ripped through the detached garage of a home in Highland Park early Tuesday morning.
The blaze was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Almaden Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze burned through an old garage with wood siding which was heavily filled, an LAFD spokesperson said. There were people sleeping in tents in the backyard of the home when the fire broke out.
The blaze was extinguished at around 4 a.m. The garage was completely destroyed, a fire department spokesperson said. There were no injuries.
The people sleeping in the backyard told firefighters they had received permission to camp there from the owner of the property.
The cause is under investigation.