LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino added more cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 974 newly confirmed cases and 42 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 120,665 cases and 1,628 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,049 had recovered.

There were a reported 972 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 195 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,731 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 129,522 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 114,747 had recovered and 1,241 had died.

There were 1,319 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 273 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

The county on Tuesday appealed directly to the California Supreme Court asking the court to find that the governor’s stay-at-home orders exceed the authority found in the California Emergency Services Act.

“The governor is not permitted to act as both the executive and legislative branch for nine months under the California Emergency Services Act,” Curt Hagman, Board of Supervisors chairman, said. “If it is concluded that the act allows him to do so, the act is unconstitutional as it permits the delegation of the Legislature’s powers to the executive branch in violation of the California Constitution.”

San Bernardino officials said the filing “seeks to seeks to reclaim its constitutional authority to tailor regulations and orders which are specific to its residents.”

Ventura County health officials reported 487 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 27,414 cases and 201 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 19,508 had recovered and 7,705 were under active quarantine.

There were 225 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 56 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,364,124 Riverside County residents, 1,361,599 San Bernardino County residents and 308,355 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.