LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 11,194 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 543,769 cases and 8,431 deaths.

In the past month, the county’s hospitals have seen a four-fold increase in COVID-19 patients — from 1,049 on Nov. 16 to the more than 4,403. Of those hospitalized, 21% were being treated in intensive care units. And, according to the state, the Southern California Region’s ICU available capacity fell to 1.7% Tuesday.

“We must all work together to prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible while we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “The first vaccines were administered yesterday marking the beginning of the end of this pandemic. I ask that everyone stay strong and focus all efforts to stop the surge.”

Of the 86 new deaths reported, 34 people were over the age of 80, 33 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 16 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and three were between the ages of 30 and 49. Seventy had underlying health conditions.

Health officials said Tuesday marked the highest number of daily deaths reported since the summer surge.