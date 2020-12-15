Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) – A child was rescued from a burning apartment unit by firefighters.
It happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at 1614 E. Kingsley Avenue in Pomona.
Firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department and Pomona police officers responded to the scene to find an apartment fire with occupants trapped inside. There was heavy smoke coming from the unit.
Paramedics transferred the child to Pomona Valley Hospital. The child’s condition is currently unknown.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in 15 minutes. Arson investigators were on the scene.