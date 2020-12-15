AZUSA (CBSLA) — The mayor of Azusa remains hospitalized a week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Robert Gonzales tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the City of Azusa announced last Tuesday. The city’s news release said he was currently seeking treatment and asking for privacy.
“While I am feeling better day by day, I am closely monitoring my health and consulting with my physicians,” Gonzales said in a statement released by the city. “As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by following CDC guidelines, including most importantly wearing a mask and social distancing.”
Gonzales remains hospitalized as of Monday night, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, but Deputy City Manager Nico De Anda-Scaia said no further information about his condition was available.