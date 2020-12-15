WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Authorities warned residents in Westlake Village to beware of a trio of mountain lions seen walking through the neighborhood.

The mountain lions were seen in the 31600 block of Foxfield Drive around midnight, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies from the Lost Hills station. Residents were warned to keep their pets indoors.

3 mountain lions seen in the area of the 31600 block of Foxfield Dr. in the City of Westlake Village. Keep pets indoors. — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) December 15, 2020

Surveillance video from homes in the area captured the big cats walking among houses decorated for the holidays. In one video, one of the mountain lions stops on top of the front steps of one home. In another video posted on the area’s Nextdoor network, one of the mountain lions is seen jumping at a window before walking away.

None of the videos appeared to show GPS collars on the mountain lions, who are the subject of a decades-long study by the National Parks Service. Biologists are studying the population in the Santa Monica Mountains, where they are increasingly hemmed in by human development, freeways and the Pacific Ocean.

No injuries were reported.