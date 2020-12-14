LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory was in effect for the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday as gusty winds swept across the Southland.

The wind advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Monday with the strongest winds expected near the 5 Freeway corridor.

According to the National Weather Service, the gusty north winds will peak Monday afternoon and evening, and 30 to 50 mph gusts will blow over the mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.

“Moisture embedded in these winds will keep humidities above 20 percent, as well as bring light rain and snow showers to the northern mountain slopes,” the NWS said in a statement. “These winds will weaken a little and become northeasterly later tonight and Tuesday, with gusts between 20 and 40 mph focused over Los Angeles and Ventura counties … (and) the offshore flow will continue but weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday.”

Winds are whipping our camera all around in Santa Monica. Wind Advisories now in effect for mountains of LA/Ventura Counties and high deserts through tonight. Details coming up on #cbsla at 11 am @suzmarques @DeMarcoReports pic.twitter.com/fcmJemSJlm — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) December 14, 2020

The strong winds are not a threat to high fire danger as temperatures in Los Angeles County are expected to range from 62 to 68 degrees.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS said. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.”

Another weak system will move across the West Coast on Thursday bringing a chance of light precipitation. On Friday, a weak offshore flow is expected again, with warmer and drier conditions.

