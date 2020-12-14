LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Pac-12 college football season unlike any other in history will get an ending unlike any other.
The Pac-12 announced Monday that the No. 15 USC Trojans will now face the Oregon Ducks for the Pac-12 crown.
The undefeated Trojans, the Pac-12 South champions, were slated to face the Washington Huskies, the leader in the Pac-12 North.
However, Washington is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and cannot field the minimum number of players necessary, 53, to play the game, the Pac-12 said.
The Ducks and Huskies were supposed to face off this past Saturday, with the winner deciding who takes the Pac-12 North title, but the game was called off because of the outbreak.
The Huskies finished their regular season with a 3-1 record, while the Ducks finished 3-2.
“Under Pac-12 Football Championship Game policy, the team with the next best recod in the North division, Oregon, will represent the North Division against the South Division Champion USC,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.
The Trojans and Ducks are set to play Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. in an empty Memorial Coliseum.
So far, during this truncated Pac-12 season that began in early November, 15 games have been canceled because of COVID-19 cases.