SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The city of Santa Monica is temporarily waiving parking fees in public parking structures through Christmas Day to attract shoppers to Third Street Promenade and nearby businesses.
Parking fees will be temporarily waived in structures one through six. Third Street Promenade will also offer free holiday-themed entertainment through Jan. 3.
Restaurants and retailers have implemented a number of amenities to make holiday dining and shopping easier, with in-store and curbside pickup and takeaway dining options.
Local restaurants are emphasizing using takeout options throughout the city to support businesses. A full list of restaurants offering takeout, delivery and gift cards for the holidays, can be found here.
Downtown Santa Monica, a private nonprofit that works with the city of Santa Monica to manage services and operations, is encouraging people to support businesses while staying at home by writing a positive review, following them on social media, and liking, commenting and sharing their posts with friends and family,
Local shoppers are also encouraged to visit DowntownSM.com and use the Santa Monica “Open for Business” map with the latest information on businesses.
