By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Interstate 15, Ontario

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — The driver of a vehicle was shot and killed Monday evening on the 15 Freeway in Ontario.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the southbound lanes at Jurupa. Witnesses said a pickup truck crashed after the driver was shot and killed by someone in another car.

The suspect allegedly pulled over and waved a gun before fleeing the scene.

The southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway, from the 10 Freeway to the 60 Freeway, remained closed Monday night as the investigation continued.

