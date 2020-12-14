Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) — The driver of a vehicle was shot and killed Monday evening on the 15 Freeway in Ontario.
According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the southbound lanes at Jurupa. Witnesses said a pickup truck crashed after the driver was shot and killed by someone in another car.
The suspect allegedly pulled over and waved a gun before fleeing the scene.
The southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway, from the 10 Freeway to the 60 Freeway, remained closed Monday night as the investigation continued.