PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A Palmdale woman’s body was found after a crash on the 14 Freeway on Monday morning.
20-year-old Veronica Garcia was driving southbound on the freeway when her 2017 Infinity Q50 veered off the roadway and overturned, ejecting and killing the woman.
The cause of the single-car crash remained under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact California Highway Patrol Officer C. Borne at 661-948-8541.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)