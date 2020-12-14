PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A traffic stop Monday led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department to find and seize two loaded guns from a car.
LAPD Foothill Police Station praised Officer Daniel Frazer and Officer Edgar Garcia for confiscating the guns from two individuals and arresting them.
“It’s a reminder of the commitment LAPD and Foothill have to protect and serve,” the agency wrote on Instagram Monday.
.@LAPDFoothill Officers Frazer & Garcia have a simple plan—keeping you safe.
Arresting two individuals, and removing two loaded guns off the streets, goes towards their plan. It means one less possible shooting victim—a victim that could’ve been you, or one of your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QI4dVWa5k5
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 15, 2020
In March, LAPD announced that it would be putting half of its detectives on street patrol and closing down its front desk operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The confiscation comes as gun violence has skyrocketed in Los Angeles in 2020. LAPD said between May 31 and June 6 of this year, homicides were up 250 percent compared to the previous week. The number of victims who had been shot jumped 56 percent in the same week.