NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Dozens of formerly homeless families will get to celebrate the holidays in homes of their own.

The families — 36 of 40 who have been living in motels in the northeast San Fernando Valley for more than a year — will now call Parthenia Place in North Hills home. The new apartment complex is the first of 15 Project Homekey properties and features more than 750 units and rooms for L.A.’s unhoused population.

And on Monday, the families got a warm welcome to their new homes with a week’s worth of food from Jewish Family Services, a free lunch from Tres Hermanos from Doordash, Christmas trees from the Mid Valley YMCA, holiday lights from Home Depot and gifts for the children from L.A. Family Housing and Council President Nury Martinez.