LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beachgoers were warned Monday to be vigilant of high surf and dangerous rip currents in the waters off Los Angeles County.
A “beach hazards” warning is in effect for Los Angeles County, including Santa Catalina Island, through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The warning said there was a possibility of dangerous rip currents, breaking waves, and elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.
Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents continue through Tuesday. High tides around 7 Ft. each morning and may produce minor coastal flooding. @cbsla #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/69AN8iL08Q
— Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) December 14, 2020
High tides of 7 feet, a warning that includes Santa Barbara County, may also result in minor coastal flooding, officials said.
People were warned of a possible increased risk of ocean drowning due to rip currents strong enough to pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. The higher, breaking waves may also wash people off of beaches and rocks on jetties, and capsize small boats.
Swimmers were urged to stay out of the water, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers.
