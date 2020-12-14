LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After celebrating championships by the Lakers and Dodgers, Los Angeles has earned itself another title.

The city was named “Best Sports City” by the Sports Business Journal, capping what the publication called an “unprecedented year for the industry” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles was selected in large part because of the Lakers and Dodgers winning their respective championships. But the honor also considered the opening of SoFi Stadium; the launch of Angel City FC team for the National Women’s Soccer League; and LA28 kicking off the road to the 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games with its official logo reveal.

“This process allowed us to look back at an incredible period of change in sports business,” said Abraham Madkour, SBJ’s publisher and executive editor. “We were certainly challenged to pick just one winner in each category because there were so many outstanding candidates that speak to just how much innovation has taken place in sports during this challenging year.”