LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A short pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a violent wreck in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.
The chase began just after 4:45 a.m. at 103rd Street and Compton Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
The pursuit ended about five minutes later when the car crashed at 62nd and San Pedro streets.
The driver remained on scene, while at least one passenger ran away.
LAPD officers established a perimeter as they searched for that second suspect. Police were unsure if he was armed.
The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately disclosed. No names were released. It’s unclear if the driver was hurt or had to be hospitalized.