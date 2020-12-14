LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in attendance as Los Angeles County healthcare workers become the first in the region to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Monday.

The vaccinations will take place at an unnamed L.A. County hospital beginning at around 12:15 p.m., according to the governor’s office.

On Sunday evening, the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at L.A. International Airport.

L.A. County expects to receive about 83,000 doses of the vaccine this week, with the initial doses distributed to 83 acute-care hospitals for administration to critical frontline workers. Orange County is expected to get another 25,000 doses.

The county anticipates receiving another 150,000 doses of vaccine by the end of December, followed by weekly allotments of 250,000 beginning in January.

After the distribution of vaccines to health care workers, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care staff and residents is completed, priority will then move to “essential workers” and then to people at highest risk of severe illness from the virus, such as seniors or those with underlying health conditions.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. Then on Sunday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and prevention did the same, allowing for the vaccine to be administered nationwide. The first freight trucks carrying about 184,000 vials rolled out of the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Sunday.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed told reporters Saturday that UPS and FedEx would be delivering the vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the country.