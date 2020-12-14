LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — ‘Twas two weeks before Christmas when packages were shipped out to homes all over the land. But if a text message comes with a link because of a delay, don’t worry – it’s a scam.

Text messages purportedly from UPS and FedEx are flooding cell phones this holiday season, but the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers that these are another ploy by scammers to steal people’s personal information.

RELATED: Holiday Shipping Deadlines Fast Approaching, Several LA Post Offices Will Be Open Sundays

The FTC says the urgent-looking messages can come via email or text message supposedly from UPS or FedEx, and occasionally come with one of those company’s logos. Some of them say your item is ready to ship, but you need to update your shipping preferences. Others say the package has been delayed and verification is needed by clicking the included link.

“But here’s the lump of coal: the message is bogus and there is no package,” a warning from the FTC said. “Scammers are phishing for your information. And if you click on a link or download the attachment, you’re likely to end up with a virus or malware on your device that steal your identity and your passwords.”

To avoid becoming a victim to these short and not-sweet scams, users are urged to not click any links in unexpected mail or text messages and keep security software, internet browser and operating system software up to date. Consumers using UPS or FedEx can also sign up for free accounts that allow them to get delivery notifications or to specify where they would like packages delivered.