LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has officially arrived in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles International Airport shared to social media Sunday night that the first batch of the vaccine arrived at LAX, marking a “major milestone for science, our country and our community,” the tweet read. “Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world.”

— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 14, 2020

The first shipment left Michigan Sunday, which set into motion the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history with 184,270 doses of the vaccine departing that plant by morning.

The doses of the vaccine are expected to be distributed to 145 locations in all 50 states by Monday and another 636 locations by Tuesday.

Los Angeles County is expected to receive about 83,000 doses of the vaccine this week, with initial doses to be distributed to healthcare workers first, followed up by those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 in January.