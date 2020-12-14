HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Screen Actors Guild, or SAG-AFTRA union that represents Hollywood performers, is being accused of discrimination based on age because of changes to its healthcare plan.

Ed Asner, 91, former president of SAG, filed a lawsuit alleging changes to the SAG healthcare plan will eliminate coverage for 11,750 participants, including 8,200 seniors.

But the union denies the allegations, saying it changed the health plan in August due to the pandemic.

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA passed a resolution requiring members to follow coronavirus safety protocols in the workplace.

SAG President Gabrielle Carteris said the actors union has become “increasingly concerned about the flood of misleading information being spread by certain websites and social media accounts about our health plan.”

Carteris said in a prepared statement that “By directing plan participants to unofficial websites rather than the plan’s official, vetted and accurate website, they are confusing people who need to connect with the plan to ensure they have appropriately transitioned to their new coverage.”

Asner, known for his roles in ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and the Pixar movie, ‘Up’, is the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action complaint against the changes in the healthcare plan.

