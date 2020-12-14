LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 6,741 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 119,691 cases and 1,586 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 70,814 had recovered.
There were a reported 930 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 184 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials said the number of available licensed intensive care unit beds countywide was at zero.
“The number of ICU beds has reached capacity, however, the hospitals themselves have the ability through their surge plans to convert other equipment and beds into ICU beds,” Jose Arballo, Riverside University Health System spokesman, said.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,053 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 127,791 cases and 1,241 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 111,406 had recovered.
There were 1,277 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 264 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 2,651 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 26,927 cases and 199 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 19,428 had recovered and 7,300 were under active quarantine.
There were 204 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 49 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,335,227 Riverside County residents, 1,346,107 San Bernardino County residents and 305,876 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.