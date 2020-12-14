LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Residents that were impacted by the Bobcat Fire can apply for financial relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency until Wednesday, December 16.

The financial support can go towards paying for rent, home repairs, medical and/or dental costs, funeral expenses, and other disaster-related expenses. In some cases, the money can help pay for fire-related damage that insurance will not cover.

The Bobcat Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest on September 6, scorching roughly 116,000 acres, destroying 171 structures, including 87 residences and the Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, and nearly burning down the Mt. Wilson Observatory. The blaze took firefighters weeks to fully contain.

“We strongly encourage anyone who suffered a loss due to the Bobcat Fire to register for assistance from FEMA,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “Every bit of support helps and we want to make sure eligible LA County wildfire survivors get all the support that is available to them.”

Residents must take pictures of the damage and save repair receipts to be reimbursed by FEMA. They should also contact their insurers and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage before they register with FEMA. Eligibility is determined once an applicant’s insurance claim is settled.

If residents have insurance but are not sure whether they will be eligible for monetary assistance, they should still register with FEMA.

Wildfire survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways: by downloading the FEMA app, by going to this website, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

If residents use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, they should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register.

When registering for FEMA assistance, residents should be prepared to provide their personal information, including Social Security number, insurance policy information, and a description of the damages or losses suffered in the wildfire.

For additional Bobcat wildfire recovery resources, please go here or dial 211 for information and resources.

