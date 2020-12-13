Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday night’s scheduled University of Southern California and Stanford University men’s basketball game at the Galen Center was postponed after someone within USC’s program tested positive for coronavirus.
The individual who tested positive has been isolated and the Pac-12 Conference was informed about their diagnosis, the university announced.
USC said its school officials will conduct contact tracing efforts.
Pac-12 will help coordinate a rescheduled date for the game that works for both teams.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)