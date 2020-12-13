LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of man suspected in the 2017 shooting death of Emma Rodriguez-Estrada in Los Angeles.
Police said Andres Zambrano had remained outstanding since 2017. But with assistance from the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and Mexican authorities, police say the 26-year-old was located in Colima, Mexico and was arrested last Friday.
Zambrano stands accused of shooting Rodriguez-Estrada on March 16, 2017, who died at the hospital. Zambrano was Rodriguez-Estrada’s estranged husband, whom she had agreed to meet with on the day in question, according to the Los Angeles Times. After her death, Zambrano was placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.
“The success of this investigation is not only attributed to the efforts of South Bureau Homicide investigators, but more so to the unyielding commitment of personnel from Gang and Narcotics Division, LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force,” police said in a news release.
Following his arrest, Zambrano was extradited back to LA.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call LAPD South Bureau Homicide at (323) 786-5111.