Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sunday reported 12,731 new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 4,009 current hospitalizations, surpassing the 4,000 for the first time.
“We are on a very dangerous track to seeing unprecedented suffering and death here in LA County,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tweeted Friday. “The impact of this Thanksgiving surge and the earlier rising cases is creating extraordinary stress on our healthcare system.” Officials urged the public to heed the stay-at-home order.
Of the new cases, there were 29 additional deaths.
To date, there have been 525,486 cases of coronavirus in LA County and 8,298 deaths total.